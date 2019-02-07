2 hospitalized after Hamtramck police chase ends with car rolling over, crashing into pole

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a car fleeing police rolled over and crashed into a pole in Hamtramck, authorities said.

Officials said the reason for the police chase is unclear, but it might have been the result of an attempted traffic stop.

The driver lost control in the area of Mound Road and Casmere Street, according to authorities. The vehicle rolled and struck a pole.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Their conditions are unkown.

No police officers were injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

