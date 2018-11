A fire broke out at the Kendall Park apartment complex on Kendall Avenue in Fraser on Nov. 18, 2018. (WDIV)

FRASER, Mich. - A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Kendall Park apartment complex on Kendall Avenue in Fraser.

According to authorities, two women jumped from a second-story balcony to escape the fire. One woman suffered a broken ankle, and the other had a sprained ankle.

All other residents were able to escape without injury.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.