News

2 injured in house fire in Southwest Detroit

By Ken Haddad

House fire in Southwest Detroit on June 10, 2019.

Two people were injured in an early morning house fire in Southwest Detroit on Monday.

The home, on Edsel Street and Omaha Street, caught fire around 2 a.m. on Monday. 

The Detroit Fire Department says the two injured people, a 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, were both out of the house when firefighters arrived. Both jumped from the second floor of the house.

Both the man and woman were transported to a local hosptial for smoke inhalation. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.