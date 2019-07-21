2 injured in Romulus rollover crash, child found unresponsive

An investigation revealed that the driver of a compact vehicle lost control and was struck by a pickup truck.

ROMULUS, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash Sunday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

At around 6 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on westbound I-94 near Merriman Road in Romulus.

An investigation revealed that the driver of a compact vehicle lost control and was struck by a pickup truck. The crash caused the compact car to roll over.

A girl in the car was unresponsive and transported to the University of Michigan Ann Arbor Hospital. The driver of the vehicle suffered chest pains and went to the hospital with the child.

Police said two other passengers were in the vehicle including a woman and second child. They were not injured, but transported to the same hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was sent to Beaumont Wayne with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and the freeway has reopened since it happened.

