2 killed in collision near Lansing

EATON COUNTY, Mich. - Authorities reported a traffic collision that killed two people Friday afternoon in Eaton County.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the collision at about 1:45 p.m.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Five Point Highway and Bradley Road. Emergency medical services and the Charlotte Fire Department also responded.

Authorities believe a brown sedan was driving westbound on Five Point Highway when it was struck by an SUV that did not stop at the stop sign while traveling north on Bradley Road.

Both vehicles came to a stop in the yard of a residence at the intersection. Three people were in the sedan, and two died at the scene. The third passenger was flown by helicopter to a Lansing hospital.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Lansing by ambulance.

The collision investigation is ongoing.

