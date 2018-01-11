2 killed in crash near Detroit's GM Poletown Plant

DETROIT - Two people were killed and one child was seriously injured in a crash at Chene and East Grand Boulevard on Detroit's east side on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Chene Road and I-94 when it struck a viaduct, before hitting a pole.

Both of the deceased were women, but their identities are not currently known.

The child injured is listed in serious condition. Police said the child's age is 7 or 8-years-old.

The crash scene is right in front of the entrance of the GM Poletown Plant. It's not known if the victims were General Motors employees.

Local 4's Rod Meloni is on the scene collecting information. No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.