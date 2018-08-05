2 killed in motorcycle crash on Telegraph Road in Monroe County

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Frenchtown Township.

Police said William C. Carpenter, 34, and Mikyla J. Allen, 28, both of Monroe, were riding a motorcycle south on North Telegraph Road just before 9 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle.

A 33-year-old Newport woman driving a Buick Rendezvous was attempting to turn left into a Marathon gas station at 8638 North Telegraph Rd. when the crash happened.

Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene. Allen was transported to Beaumont Trenton Hospital, where she died. The driver of the Rendezvous was not injured, police said.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

