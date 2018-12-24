2 killed in Pontiac when drug deal goes bad

PONTIAC, Mich. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Pontiac on Saturday night.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called to the Spring Lake apartment complex on Auburn Road just before 11 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found a 21-year-old man lying in a doorway who appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds. Paramedics were unable to revive him.

Shortly after, police were alerted to a shooting victim who was dropped off at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital for treatment. Authorities were unable to speak with the 30-year-old man before he died.

Further investigation and speaking with witnesses led police to believe the 30-year-old shot the 21-year-old at the apartment in a marijuana drug deal gone bad. The 21-year-old, after he was shot, was able to shoot the 30-year-old before succumbing to his injuries in the doorway.

The 30-year-old fled and was transported to the hospital by a person who found him collapsed. Police do not believe the driver is involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

