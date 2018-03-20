2 masked men wanted in connection with deadly shooting of Detroit auto repair shop owner

DETROIT - Police released surveillance pictures of two men wanted in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting at an auto repair shop in Detroit.

Police said two armed and masked men busted into the business around 11 a.m. Monday. The duo is considered dangerous, and images show them walking into the auto repair shop armed and wearing masks. One man was clearly carrying a handgun, which Detroit police believe was used to kill the store owner.

Detroit police were called to Metro Cores Auto Repair on the city's west side for a deadly shooting and robbery. The two men were spotted on surveillance video running out of the business with cash, leaving the owner bleeding inside.

"He was a good guy and this should have never happened to him," Demetrious Williams, the victim's friend, said.

Investigators said the two men walked in with intentions to rob the 57-year-old owner. They got the cash, but for some reason, police said one of the men decided to turn around as he ran out and shot the owner, who posed no threat.

Officials said he was shot in the chest. He later died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting happened in front of the owner's 27-year-old son, who also works at the shop.

The auto shop was open at the time of the shooting, and so were other small businesses in the industrial park off of I-96 and Greenfield Road on Coyle Street.

Surveillance footage shows one man with a gun in his hand, but police believe both are armed and dangerous.

