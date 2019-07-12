2 men, 1 woman injured in trio of Detroit shootings, police say

DETROIT - Two men and a woman were injured during three separate shootings in Detroit, police said.

A 37-year-old woman was injured during a shooting around 2 a.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Faust Avenue on the city's west side, according to authorities.

Officials said a 42-year-old man is the suspected shooter. He knocked on the door, and when the woman looked out, he shot her through the door, police said.

The woman is stable, medical officials said.

Another shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of South Fort Street in Southwest Detroit, according to authorities.

A 26-year-old man said he was working in the area when a group of people started firing shots. He was shot but is listed as stable, officials said.

A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 18000 block of Joann Avenue on the east side, police said.

The victim exchanged words with a passenger in a car, and the passenger started shooting, according to officials.

The 22-year-old is stable, medical officials said.

Police said the time of the shooting is unknown.

