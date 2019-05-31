2 men, 2 women arrested in retail, check fraud ring, Adrian police say

From left to right: Jamie Furgason, Angela Scott, Austin Richardson and Coty Sexton-Fleming. (WDIV)

ADRIAN, Mich. - Two men and two women were arrested in connection with a retail and check fraud ring operating throughout Lenawee and Jackson counties, police said.

Jamie Furgason, Angela Scott, Austin Richardson and Coty Sexton-Fleming are accused of being involved in the retail and check fraud ring in late 2018 and early 2019, Adrian police said.

Furgason, Scott and Sexton-Fleming are each charged with one count of conducting criminal enterprises.

Richardson is charged with one count of organized retail fraud and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Furgason, Scott and Richardson were arraigned in 2A District Court and are awaiting preliminary examinations and trials, authorities said.

Sexton-Fleming is being held by the Michigan Department of Corrections and is expected to be arraigned June 7.

Other people have been identified as suspects in connection with the fraud ring, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

