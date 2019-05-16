2 men accused of 'dining and dashing' at two Monroe restaurants in same day

MONROE, Mich. - Police are searching for two men accused of "dining and dashing" at two Monroe County restaurants on the same day.

Workers at the Northside Bar and Grille at 3475 North Monroe Street said the men left the bar at 7:11 p.m. April 19 without paying their bill.

The same pair was accused of leaving the Senor Cactus restaurant at 128 East Front Street earlier in the day, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers are asking the public to help identify the men. Workers at the Northside Bar and Grill said they left in a maroon Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-242-3500.

Monroe "dine and dash" suspects. (WDIV)

