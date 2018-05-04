2 men arrested after escaping Royal Oak police during 'reckless' 100 mph car chase

Joshua Pretzer (left) and Dylan Gazzola (right) are accused of leading Royal Oak police on a car chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Two men were arrested this week after leading Royal Oak police on a car chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph, officials said.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 4300 block of Judson Avenue around 4:31 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said Joshua Pretzer, the caller's ex-boyfriend, had broken into her apartment while out on bond after being charged with a domestic assault against the victim.

Pretzer, 22, of Brown City, got into his ex-girlfriend's apartment through the window, argued with her, damaged a door and stole her cellphone, police said. He was gone before police arrived.

Police said they found Pretzer's vehicle on Greenfield Road later in the morning and tried to stop it. The vehicle fled from the officer, going through Clawson on 14 Mile Road and reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

During the chase, police said Pretzer switched places with the driver from the passenger seat. The vehicle shut off its lights, and due to the reckless driving, officers were forced to back off, according to the Royal Oak Police Department.

The initial driver and registered owner of the vehicle, Dylan Gazzola, 18, of St. Clair Shores, tried to report his vehicle as stolen, but was taken into custody.

Royal Oak investigators and members of the Troy Special Investigation Unit searched for Pretzer and found him Wednesday evening at a home in Eastpointe.

He is charged with first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony; third-degree home invasion, a five-year felony; and third-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer, also a five-year felony.

Pretzer is also being held for violating his conditional bond from the original domestic assault incident, officials said.

Gazzola is charged with four-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer, which is a two-year felony.

Pretzer was arraigned Thursday in 44th District Court. He's being held on $50,00 bail and is scheduled to return to court on May 11.

Gazzola was arraigned Tuesday in 44th District Court. He's being held on $2,500 bail and is scheduled to return to court on May 8.

