2 men arrested, gun found after active shooter situation at office building in Huron Township

Two men were arrested after an active shooter situation in Huron Township. (WDIV)

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two men were arrested Thursday after police responded to an active shooter situation Wednesday at an office building in Huron Township.

Officers spoke to a person of interest Wednesday, but that person was released.

Officials received reports before 2 p.m. of shots being fired from inside Quality Pipe Products near the corner of Huron River Drive and Pennsylvania Road.

Detectives continued to investigate the incident Thursday and interviewed multiple witnesses. As a result of that investigation, two men were arrested.

Jeffery Dale Hamilton, 44, of Wyandotte, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice. He is an employee at the business.

Jeffery Hamilton (WDIV)

The owner of the business, Roger Michael Melton, 67, of Bloomfield Township, is charged with obstruction of justice.

Roger Melton (WDIV)

Hamilton and Melton posted bail and were released from custody.

Police found the weapon used in the shooting Thursday at the office building. Investigators don't believe the shots fired were intended to target, injure or kill anyone at the business.

This is the weapon that was used at a Huron Township office building, sparking an active shooter situation. (WDIV)

Huron Township Public Safety Director Everette Robbins said police received a call from a witness in the parking lot that someone was shooting from the second floor of the building.

There weren't any reports of injuries.

