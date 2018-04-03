2 men charged in connection high-speed pursuit after shooting at liquor store in Harper Woods

Mario Jenkins (right) and Cory Hawkins (left) face multiple charges in connection with a shooting and police pursuit ending in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Two men were arraigned Monday on charges in connection with a high-speed pursuit Friday following a shooting that put one man in the hospital.

Mario Jenkens, 23, of Detroit, and Cory Hawkins, 18, of Harper Woods, were both charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, third-degree fleeing, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms violations. Jenkins was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.

According to authorities, police officers from Harper Woods responded to a report of a shooting at Glenn's Liquor Shop on Harper Avenue. Officers spotted a silver Toyota fleeing the scene, which resulted in police from Harper Woods and Detroit pursuing the suspects into Detroit and up Gratiot Avenue.

The high-speed chase ended in Detroit, where two men were apprehended near the intersection of Drifton and Findlay avenues. Police said they recovered a gun that was thrown from the car during the pursuit.

According to authorities, the chase reached speeds more than 100 mph.

The victim, a man from Grosse Pointe Woods, was taken to St. John's Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Jenkins' bond was set at $250,000 and Hawkins' at $100,000, both cash/surety.

