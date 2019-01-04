2 men charged in connection with carjacking in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two men have been charged in connection with a Redford Township carjacking last month.

On Thursday, Devon Lavale Hurst, 27, of Redford, turned himself in to the Redford Township Police Department, and Charles Anthony Blevins, 26, of Detroit, was located by the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Police said the men were identified during an investigation into the Dec. 14 carjacking in the 18400 block of Olympia. Officials said information from the public also helped.

The men face multiple charges, including carjacking; armed robbery; stolen motor vehicle; felony firearm and identity theft.

