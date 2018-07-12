2 men hospitalized after being shot inside car in Inkster

Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. - Two men were taken to a hospital Thursday after a shooting in Inkster, police said.

Michigan State Police investigators said a man in his late 30s and a man in his 20s were in a car at the corner of Harrison Street and Somerset Avenue.

Shots were fired by a man in a red Dodge Challenger, and two men in the other car were injured, police said. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspected shooter wasn't alone in the Challenger, according to authorities.

Police don't have a description of the suspected shooter.

