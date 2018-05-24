2 men in Detroit fatally shoot each other 'simultaneously' in fight over woman

A deadly shooting erupted outside a gas station at Schaefer Highway and Puritan Avenue on May 24, 2018 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Two men fatally shot each other Thursday morning outside a gas station on Detroit's west side.

Detroit police said the men were in a dispute over a woman. One of the men was the woman's boyfriend and the other was her ex-boyfriend.

Police said the men agreed to meet outside the Clark gas station at Schaefer Highway and Puritan Avenue. They engaged in a "heated argument" outside the station and shot each other "simultaneously," police said.

The 25-year-old man, who was the woman's ex-boyfriend, was shot in his head. The 39-year-old man, who was the woman's current boyfriend, was shot in his chest. Both men were found dead on the sidewalk outside the gas station.

Police said both were armed with handguns.

A woman who lives nearby said she heard about 10 gunshots fired.

"I just heard the gunshots. I heard a bunch of gunshots and then I waited for a minute and I heard the police sirens," said Tonya Preston. "It's crazy. This is going to be a hot and bad summer, and it's getting crazier and crazier. It's not the world, it's the people in it."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.