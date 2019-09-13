2 men injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT - Two men were injured Thursday in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side, police said.

A 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were sitting outside a home in the 16700 block of Biltmore Street, police said.

A light blue Dodge Caravan pulled up around 7 p.m. Thursday and someone inside fired shots, according to authorities.

The 28-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in temporary serious condition, officials said.

The 36-year-old man received a graze wound and refused medical treatment, authorities said.

Police said they don't have any information about the shooter.

