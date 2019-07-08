2 men sentenced to prison after stealing safes full of drugs from Eastpointe pharmacy

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Two men will serve prison sentences in connection with the robbery of an Eastpointe pharmacy last year.

According to court records, Larry Baker III, 21; and Devin Reed, 19; and two other people broke into a Walgreens the morning of June 26, 2018.

They stole two safes full of prescription medication and fled in a stolen truck, authorities said.

During a police pursuit, the safes fell out of the truck and broke open, and the driver of the truck lost control and crashed.

Police said Baker, Reed and the two other people ran from the scene before being arrested.

According to records, more than 25,000 pills worth more than $100,000 were in the safes. Many of the pills contained opioids, such as fentanyl, hydrocodone and oxycodone, officials said.

Baker was sentenced to six years in prison and Reed was sentenced to five years in prison.

