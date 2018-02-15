2 men shot and killed in Ashton Street home invasion on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Two men were and killed early Thursday morning while unloading groceries on Detroit’s west side.

It happened on Ashton Street near Schoolcraft and the Southfield Freeway.

Police said three gunmen ordered the two victims inside the home. That’s when they shot and killed them. A third man inside the home fired shots at the masked gunmen, forcing them to take off. It’s unclear if any of those suspects were injured.

Police have arrested one possible suspect and are searching for two more.

