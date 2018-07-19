2 men wanted after robbery at Meijer gas station in Westland

Two men are wanted in connection with a robbery at the Meijer gas station in Westland. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. - Westland police are trying to identify two men in connection with a robbery last month at a Meijer gas station.

Police said the two men walked into the Meijer gas station at 37201 Warren Road around 11:30 p.m. June 29.

One of the men approached an employee and demanded money from the register. The employee complied with the demand, and nobody was hurt in the incident, police said.

One man was 17-25 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and had a thin build. The other man was 17-25 years old, had long hair tied in a ponytail under a do-rag and a scruffy beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 734-467-3189.

The surveillance videos below show both men walking into the gas station.

