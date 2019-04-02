2 men wanted in connection with break-in at home on Outer Drive in Detroit

Two men are wanted in connection with a break-in on Outer Drive in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Two men are wanted in connection with a break-in at a home on East Outer Drive in Detroit, police said.

The men broke into the home around 12:30 p.m. March 26 by entering through a back window, police said.

After taking items from the home, the men fled in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Both men were in their early 20s, police said. One man was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black basketball shorts, black spandex pants underneath, and white and black Jordan gym shoes, according to authorities. The other man was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo on front, black pants, tan Timberland boots and a black baseball cap, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

