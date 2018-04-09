2 men wanted in connection with shooting, robbery on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting and robbery on the city's west side.

Police said a man was trying to buy a vehicle from the two men around 5:30 p.m. on March 15 in the 15000 block of Patton Street when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the victim, striking him multiple times.

While the victim was lying on the ground, both men took an undisclosed amount of money from him.

After the shooting, both men got into a black 1998 Bravo SUV and fled the scene.

Police described the first suspect as a black man, 25-30 years old, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He had a light complexion, hazel brown eyes, a slim build and an unshaven face. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and a dark baseball cap on backward. He was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man, 25-30 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 300 pounds. He had a dark complexion, dark brown eyes, a heavy build, an unshaven face and a bushy Afro. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark black dickie. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

