2 men wanted in theft of thousands of dollars' worth of sunglasses from Farmington Hills store

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Farmington Hills police are searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of sunglasses from the Saks Off 5th store.

Officials said the robbery happened before 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at the store on 31005 Orchard Lake Road.

The first man is described as 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a Detroit Tigers baseball hat, a T-shirt with a flower on it and dark-colored jeans.

The second man was also 20 to 30 years old. He had braided hair and was wearing dark gym shorts, a white T-shirt and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

