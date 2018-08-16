News

2 men wanted in theft of thousands of dollars' worth of sunglasses from Farmington Hills store

Police searching for men after robbery at Saks Off 5th store

By Derick Hutchinson

Two men are accused of stealing sunglasses from the Saks Off 5th store in Farmington Hills. (WDIV)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Farmington Hills police are searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of sunglasses from the Saks Off 5th store.

Officials said the robbery happened before 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at the store on 31005 Orchard Lake Road.

The first man is described as 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a Detroit Tigers baseball hat, a T-shirt with a flower on it and dark-colored jeans.

The second man was also 20 to 30 years old. He had braided hair and was wearing dark gym shorts, a white T-shirt and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.