Two men are wanted in connection with credit card fraud in Macomb County. (WDIV)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men wanted on suspicion of using credit card information that didn't belong to them.

Police said the credit card information was used on Feb. 11 at two businesses -- one in Mt. Clemens and one in Chesterfield Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-783-8192.

