2 Metro Detroit men accused of kidnapping Toledo woman from her home

TOLEDO, Ohio - Two Metro Detroit men were arrested Thursday after kidnapping a Toledo woman from her home, according to police.

Dangelo F. Huddleston-Mitchell, 26, of Detroit, and Michael P. Burgess, 28, of Highland Park, were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping the woman from her home in the 5300 block of Lewis Avenue in Toledo, police said.

Records show Burgess took the woman into a rental car against her will as Huddleston-Mitchell was trying to take money from her.

Both men are being held at the Lucas County Jail on $75,000 bail. They will appear in Toledo Municipal Court next week, according to authorities.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.