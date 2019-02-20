2 Michigan State athletic trainers accused of lying about knowledge of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Two athletic trainers from Michigan State University are accused of lying to investigators about their knowledge of Larry Nassar sexually abusing students, state officials said.

Destiny Teachnor-Hauk and Lianna Hadden have been served with administrative complaints by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, officials said.

Teachnor-Hauk and Hadden were informed by students about the discomfort they felt during Nassar's treatments, officials said.

Both trainers were interviewed by officials June 11 and denied any students had advised them about concerns with Nassar or his treatment, authorities said.

"The findings of our investigation are serious in nature and demonstrate unethical conduct for their profession," LARA Director Orlene Hawks said.

Investigators said both trainers' statements were untruthful and showed a lack of good moral character, which is a violation of the Public Health Code.

The complaints strictly regard the trainers' licenses in Michigan, LARA officials said.

"We've made it clear before and we're making it clear again today: Lying to law enforcement officers engaged in an investigation is unacceptable," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Teachnor-Hauk’s and Hadden’s unethical conduct and lack of good moral character deserves serious review by their licensing board."

According to LARA, once an administrative complaint is issued, the licensee must file a response within 30 days. At that time, the licensee can either seek a compliance conference or request a hearing with the Michigan Administrative Hearing System.

Failing to respond within 30 days is considered an admission of the alleged conduct and results in the complaint being forwarded to the disciplinary subcommittee of the Michigan Board of Athletic Trainers for determination of an appropriate sanction, LARA officials said.

If it's determined that a violation occurred, the trainers could be fined, placed on probation or have their licenses suspended, revoked or placed on a limitation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.