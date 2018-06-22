2 Michigan State Police troopers charged in off-duty incident on Mackinac Island

Two MSP troopers are charged in an off-duty incident on Mackinac Island. (WDIV)

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Two Michigan State Police troopers have been charged with larceny and disorderly conduct for their actions in an off-duty incident, according to authorities.

Lt. Andrew Longuski and Sgt. Derrick Jordan were arraigned May 29 on misdemeanor charges of larceny under $200 and disorderly conduct, the MSP said.

The charges stemmed from an incident that happened May 18 on Mackinac Island.

"The MSP has a long-standing tradition of demanding the highest possible standards of professional conduct from its enforcement and civilian members," MSP said in a statement. "To that end, all allegations of misconduct are aggressively investigated. Alleged violations of administrative rules are also investigated thoroughly and acted upon in a manner consistent with current labor relations law and bargaining unit agreements. Regardless of whether a criminal charge results in a conviction, employees can still be subject to administrative penalties resulting from violations of department policy."

Longuski and Jordan work in the polygraph section of the biometrics and identification division.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.