2 more Michigan Sears stores closing in March, including at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi

Sears will close another 80 stores in March, including one in Novi.
CNBC reports the troubled company will shutter 80 more stores in March, including K,art stores.
Sears at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi is the only additional Metro Detroit store on the list. A store in Muskegon will also close.
In October, four Michigan Sears/Kmart stores closed.
Here are the 80 Sears and Kmart stores set to close in March (Store type, street address, city, state):
- Kmart 7055 East Broadway Tucson AZ
- Kmart 2180 E Mariposa Rd Stockton CA
- Kmart 20777 Bear Valley Rd Apple Valley CA
- Kmart 1000 San Fernando Rd Burbank CA
- Kmart 2875 Santa Maria Way Santa Maria CA
- Kmart 2505 Bell Rd Auburn CA
- Kmart 295 Hartford Turnpike Vernon CT
- Kmart 200 Irwin Ne Fort Walton Beach FL
- Kmart 6126 Hwy 301 Ellenton FL
- Kmart 11 Sherwood Square Peru IN
- Kmart 2940 Veterans Blvd Metairie LA
- Kmart 8980 Waltham Woods Rd Baltimore MD
- Kmart 201 Ninth St S E Rochester MN
- Kmart 155 Twin City Mall Crystal City MO
- Kmart 12057 Highway 49 Delmar Plaza Gulfport MS
- Kmart 980 Brevard Rd Asheville NC
- Kmart 110 112 Bost Rd Morganton NC
- Kmart 4841 Arendell St Morehead City NC
- Kmart 1900 S Washington St Grand Forks ND
- Kmart 1515 W 3Rd Alliance NE
- Kmart 213 Highway 37 E Toms River NJ
- Kmart 1705 S Main St Roswell NM
- Kmart 308 Dix Avenue Queensbury NY
- Kmart 1020 Center Street Grand Central Plaza Horseheads NY
- Kmart 121 Bolivar Road Wellsville NY
- Kmart 1251 State Rte 29 Ste 1O Greenwich Plaza Greenwich NY
- Kmart 7701 Broadview Road Cleveland OH
- Kmart 620 Plaza Dr Fostoria OH
- Kmart 400 N East Circle Blvd Corvallis OR
- Kmart 996 West View Park Drive Pittsburgh PA
- Kmart 2873 W 26Th Street Erie PA
- Kmart 1143 Broad St Sumter SC
- Kmart 1111 E North St Rapid City SD
- Kmart 1805 E Stone Dr Kingsport TN
- Kmart 217 Forks Of River Pkwy Sevierville TN
- Kmart 4110 E Sprague Ave Spokane WA
- Kmart 1450 Summit Avenue Oconomowoc WI
- Sears* 2050 Southgate Rd Colorado Spgs CO
- Sears* 1650 Briargate Blvd Colorado Spgs CO
- Sears* 3201 Dillon Dr Pueblo CO
- Sears 1700 W Intl Speedway Blvd Daytona Beach FL
- Sears* 1500 Apalachee Pkwy Tallahassee FL
- Sears* 347 Westshore Plz Tampa FL
- Sears* 1441 Tamiami Trl Pt Charlotte FL
- Sears* 9409 Us Highway 19 N Ste 101 Port Richey FL
- Sears* 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy Gainesville GA
- Sears* 4480 Sergeant Rd Sioux City IA
- Sears* 235 Saint Clair Sq Fairview Hts IL
- Sears* 7200 Harrison Ave Cherry Valley IL
- Sears* 7700 E Kellogg Dr Wichita KS
- Sears 4400 Veterans Mem Blvd Metairie LA
- Sears* 2306 N Salisbury Blvd Salisbury MD
- Sears* 5500 Harvey St Muskegon MI
- Sears 27600 Novi Rd Novi MI
- Sears 2000 N E Court Bloomington MN
- Sears* 1620 Guess Rd Durham NC
- Sears* The Streets Of Southpoint Durham NC
- Sears* 7424 Dodge St Omaha NE
- Sears* 6400 O St Lincoln NE
- Sears* 3450 S Maryland Pkwy Las Vegas NV
- Sears* 10 Miracle Mile Dr Rochester NY
- Sears 5053 Tuttle Crossing Blvd Columbus OH
- Sears* 1400 Polaris Pkwy Columbus OH
- Sears* 1475 Upper Valley Pike Springfield OH
- Sears* 501 Medford Ctr Medford OR
- Sears* 200 Park City Ctr Lancaster PA
- Sears* 5256 Route 30 Greensburg PA
- Sears* 5580 Goods Lane Ste 1005 Altoona PA
- Sears 1000 Rivergate Pkwy Goodlettsvlle TN
- Sears 2021 N Highland Ave Jackson TN
- Sears* 201 S Plano Rd Richardson TX
- Sears* 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd Abilene TX
- Sears* 851 N Central Expwy Plano TX
- Sears* 6001 W Waco Dr Waco TX
- Sears* 7701 1-40 W Ste 400 Amarillo TX
- Sears* 2100 S W S Young Dr Killeen TX
- Sears 3100 Highway 365 Port Arthur TX
- Sears* 1531 Rio Rd E Charlottesville VA
- Sears* 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd Suite 455 Kennewick WA
- Sears 4301 W Wisconsin Ave Appleton WI
- *Sears Auto Center at the property set to close in late January
