2 more Michigan Sears stores closing in March, including at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi

Sears will close another 80 stores in March, including one in Novi.

CNBC reports the troubled company will shutter 80 more stores in March, including K,art stores.

Sears at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi is the only additional Metro Detroit store on the list. A store in Muskegon will also close.

In October, four Michigan Sears/Kmart stores closed.

Here are the 80 Sears and Kmart stores set to close in March (Store type, street address, city, state):

Kmart 7055 East Broadway Tucson AZ

Kmart 2180 E Mariposa Rd Stockton CA

Kmart 20777 Bear Valley Rd Apple Valley CA

Kmart 1000 San Fernando Rd Burbank CA

Kmart 2875 Santa Maria Way Santa Maria CA

Kmart 2505 Bell Rd Auburn CA

Kmart 295 Hartford Turnpike Vernon CT

Kmart 200 Irwin Ne Fort Walton Beach FL

Kmart 6126 Hwy 301 Ellenton FL

Kmart 11 Sherwood Square Peru IN

Kmart 2940 Veterans Blvd Metairie LA

Kmart 8980 Waltham Woods Rd Baltimore MD

Kmart 201 Ninth St S E Rochester MN

Kmart 155 Twin City Mall Crystal City MO

Kmart 12057 Highway 49 Delmar Plaza Gulfport MS

Kmart 980 Brevard Rd Asheville NC

Kmart 110 112 Bost Rd Morganton NC

Kmart 4841 Arendell St Morehead City NC

Kmart 1900 S Washington St Grand Forks ND

Kmart 1515 W 3Rd Alliance NE

Kmart 213 Highway 37 E Toms River NJ

Kmart 1705 S Main St Roswell NM

Kmart 308 Dix Avenue Queensbury NY

Kmart 1020 Center Street Grand Central Plaza Horseheads NY

Kmart 121 Bolivar Road Wellsville NY

Kmart 1251 State Rte 29 Ste 1O Greenwich Plaza Greenwich NY

Kmart 7701 Broadview Road Cleveland OH

Kmart 620 Plaza Dr Fostoria OH

Kmart 400 N East Circle Blvd Corvallis OR

Kmart 996 West View Park Drive Pittsburgh PA

Kmart 2873 W 26Th Street Erie PA

Kmart 1143 Broad St Sumter SC

Kmart 1111 E North St Rapid City SD

Kmart 1805 E Stone Dr Kingsport TN

Kmart 217 Forks Of River Pkwy Sevierville TN

Kmart 4110 E Sprague Ave Spokane WA

Kmart 1450 Summit Avenue Oconomowoc WI

Sears* 2050 Southgate Rd Colorado Spgs CO

Sears* 1650 Briargate Blvd Colorado Spgs CO

Sears* 3201 Dillon Dr Pueblo CO

Sears 1700 W Intl Speedway Blvd Daytona Beach FL

Sears* 1500 Apalachee Pkwy Tallahassee FL

Sears* 347 Westshore Plz Tampa FL

Sears* 1441 Tamiami Trl Pt Charlotte FL

Sears* 9409 Us Highway 19 N Ste 101 Port Richey FL

Sears* 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy Gainesville GA

Sears* 4480 Sergeant Rd Sioux City IA

Sears* 235 Saint Clair Sq Fairview Hts IL

Sears* 7200 Harrison Ave Cherry Valley IL

Sears* 7700 E Kellogg Dr Wichita KS

Sears 4400 Veterans Mem Blvd Metairie LA

Sears* 2306 N Salisbury Blvd Salisbury MD

Sears* 5500 Harvey St Muskegon MI

Sears 27600 Novi Rd Novi MI

Sears 2000 N E Court Bloomington MN

Sears* 1620 Guess Rd Durham NC

Sears* The Streets Of Southpoint Durham NC

Sears* 7424 Dodge St Omaha NE

Sears* 6400 O St Lincoln NE

Sears* 3450 S Maryland Pkwy Las Vegas NV

Sears* 10 Miracle Mile Dr Rochester NY

Sears 5053 Tuttle Crossing Blvd Columbus OH

Sears* 1400 Polaris Pkwy Columbus OH

Sears* 1475 Upper Valley Pike Springfield OH

Sears* 501 Medford Ctr Medford OR

Sears* 200 Park City Ctr Lancaster PA

Sears* 5256 Route 30 Greensburg PA

Sears* 5580 Goods Lane Ste 1005 Altoona PA

Sears 1000 Rivergate Pkwy Goodlettsvlle TN

Sears 2021 N Highland Ave Jackson TN

Sears* 201 S Plano Rd Richardson TX

Sears* 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd Abilene TX

Sears* 851 N Central Expwy Plano TX

Sears* 6001 W Waco Dr Waco TX

Sears* 7701 1-40 W Ste 400 Amarillo TX

Sears* 2100 S W S Young Dr Killeen TX

Sears 3100 Highway 365 Port Arthur TX

Sears* 1531 Rio Rd E Charlottesville VA

Sears* 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd Suite 455 Kennewick WA

Sears 4301 W Wisconsin Ave Appleton WI

*Sears Auto Center at the property set to close in late January

