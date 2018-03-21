2 mothers given tickets for leaving children alone inside parked cars in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights police said three children were found unattended in cars last week. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights police said two mothers were given tickets last week for leaving children alone in parked cars.

Child left in car at Meijer

Police received a call at 12:05 a.m. Friday that a child was sleeping in an unattended vehicle in the Meijer parking lot. Officers went to the parking lot and found a sleeping child in a child seat behind the driver's seat.

The vehicle was not running, and the driver's door was unlocked, according to authorities.

Officers found the owner of the vehicle inside Meijer. She told police she was inside for only 10 minutes and that the vehicle was locked and running.

Police gave the woman a citation and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was notified of the incident.

2 children left in car at Lakeside Mall

On Saturday, officers were called to the parking lot of the Lakeside Mall after shoppers said there were two children left unattended in a vehicle.

Police found two children playing on tablets in a car that was locked and not running.

When the mother returned to the vehicle, she said she had only been gone for 10 to 15 minutes.

A ticket was issued to the mother, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was notified of the incident.

