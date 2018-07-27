2 new confirmed measles cases identified in Oakland, Washtenaw counties

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed two additional cases of measles, both unrelated to the previous two cases.

According to MDHHS, both of the new cases are related to international travel.

One of the individuals arrived July 18 at the international arrivals area of the North Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and did not advise officials of being ill, despite being contagious at the time. Health officials are in the process of contacting potentially exposed passengers from the flight.

The second case was not contagious during their flight, MDHSS said.

Individuals who may have been exposed at DTW are asked to watch for symptoms consistent with measles for 21 days after the possible exposure. If symptoms appear, contact your health care provider promptly.

“Measles is easily spread, and these cases emphasize the importance of being up-to-date on all vaccinations for everyone’s protection,” said Dr. Eden Wells, MDHHS chief medical executive. “The bottom line is immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from the harmful, sometimes deadly consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles.”

Wells suggests travelers should review their medical records and their children’s records before getting on a plane.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may recommend additional vaccinations depending on the traveler’s destination. Examples include vaccines for yellow fever, typhoid, Japanese encephalitis, Hepatitis A and diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis.

MDHHS recommends getting vaccinated two to three weeks before a trip to provide optimal protection.

“Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from the harmful, sometimes deadly consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases," Wells said. "Vaccinating your child is one of the safest and most effective things you can do to protect them.”

MDHHS is participating in the I Vaccinate campaign, which aims to help parents make informed decisions about vaccinations. For more information, visit IVaccinate.org.

