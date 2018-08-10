2 people arrested in July 17, 2017, shooting in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday for a shooting that happened on July 17, 2017, in Huron Township, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 27500 block of Huron River Drive. Both suspects have been arrested in Kentucky and are being held there while they await the extradition process.

They are charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and seven felony firearms violations.

They face life in prison on the assault with intent to murder charges, 10 years on the assault to do great bodily harm charges, five years on the felony in possession of a firearm charge and two years for each felony firearms violation.

“The victim and the arrested suspects clearly knew each other, and the victim was specifically targeted. This was not a random act,” Everette Robbins, who is the Huron Township director of Public Safety and chief of police said.

The Huron Township Police Department served a search warrant in Ecorse, Michigan, with the help of the Downriver SWAT team and the Ecorse Police Department on Friday. The investigation in ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.