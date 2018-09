DETROIT - Two people have died in a house fire on Detroit's west side Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 3 a.m. on Fielding Street in the area of 7 Mile and Evergreen.

Investigators are on the scene right now figuring out what exactly happened.

The bodies are "burned beyond recognition," so the victims are unidentifiable at this time.

