2 people detained after child assaulted during home invasion in Midtown Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a home invasion and sex assault of a 5-year-old girl in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Police said someone broke into an apartment about 4 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Brainard Street, which is near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cass Avenue.

The child was touched inappropriately and is now at a hospital. Police believe the intruder may have entered through a bedroom window. Evidence techs have taken a screen from the apartment to process for fingerprints.

The suspect was described as a white man with a thin build. He wearing a black hat and beige pants. He was armed with a knife at the time of the home invasion and assault.

The girl's parents told police they had no idea who this man could be.

2 people detained for questioning

UPDATE: Detroit police said two people -- a man and a woman -- have been detained for questioning about the home invasion and assault. They were detained after a traffic stop at Helen and Strong streets.

Anyone with information on this crime needs to contact Detroit police.

