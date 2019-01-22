2 people died in Michigan after being exposed to extreme cold

Authorities say two people have died in separate incidents after being exposed to extreme cold in western Michigan.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office a 77-year-old Ludington woman was found in the snow about 9 a.m. Monday after she apparently fell while walking to her car. Investigators believe the woman fell around 7 p.m. Sunday. She died after being taken to a hospital.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man from Wimauma, Florida, has been found dead in a car that became stuck in a field. It says another 22-year-old man from Wimauma was found unresponsive with the other man Monday morning and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The victims’ names were not immediately released.

Temperatures Monday morning were below 0 in western Michigan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.