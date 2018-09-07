2 people in critical condition after shooting, crash

DETROIT - Detroit police said two people are in critical condition after a man was shot and the car he was riding in crashed while friends were attempting to take him to a hospital.

A confrontation between people who knew each other in the 17000 McDougall Street area in Detroit led to a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man.

Police said the victim's sister and a 24-year-old friend of the sister tried to drive the 19-year-old victim to the hospital in his sister's car.

The shooting victim's sister was driving when the vehicle struck a pole, causing what police said was a "critical accident."

The 24-year-old friend is in critical condition due to the crash. The shooting victim is also in critical condition.

The crash happened in the area of San Juan Drive and West McNichols Road. Police believe they were heading to Sinai Grace Hospital.

Police said the shooter might have stolen the shooting victim's car.

No one is in custody at this time.

Detroit police are looking for an armed black man.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.