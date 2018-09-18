2 people shot as family fight ends with gunfire in Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT - A family fight in a Detroit neighborhood spilled into the streets and ended in gunfire, police said.

The shooting happened on Fenton Street near 6 Mile and Telegraph roads, police said.

Officials said about a dozen members of the same family got into a disagreement earlier in the day, and it turned into gunfire up and down the block.

"Absolutely concerning," a neighbor said. "It sounded like a bunch of firecrackers going off -- Fourth of July fireworks. There could have been stray bullets."

Police said a 24-year-old girl and a man in his early 20s were rushed to a hospital. Their condition was not disclosed.

A 31-year-old was taken into custody, police said.

