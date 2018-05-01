2 people shot at Detroit bank, 1 in temporary serious condition

DETROIT - Two men were shot and one is temporarily in serious condition after a shooting at a Detroit bank early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the corner of W. Chicago Street and Schaefer Highway at 3:38 a.m. Two of the victims arrived at the bank and went to the ATM. After withdrawing money, the victims were approached by four suspects, who were sitting in the parking lot in a dark colored SUV.

The suspects stepped out of the vehicle and forced the victims to the ground. The suspects then demanded money and began to shoot the victims.

One victim, a 36-year-old man, suffered two gunshot wounds to his left leg. He drove himself to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The second victim, a 48-year-old man, suffered several gunshot wounds to several parts of his body and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Two other victims, an adult female and her two-year-old child, were also inside the vehicle but were unharmed.

The suspects are described as four black males dressed in all dark clothing armed with weapons. They were possibly driving an older model of a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

If you have any information, contact Detroit police.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.