2 people shot in officer-related shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A shooting occurred Saturday night on Detroit's west side, injuring two people.

According to authorities, police officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon on Seven Mile Road, just east of Telegraph Road. When they arrived, police said the man fired at the officers.

Police said the man with the gun appeared to be intoxicated. Police returned fire and struck the man. A second person was also shot, but the details are unknown currently.

The two people shot are listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

