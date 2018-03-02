2 people shot, killed at Campbell Hall on Central Michigan University campus; gunman at large

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Two people who are not students were fatally shot Friday morning at a dorm on Central Michigan University's campus in Mount Pleasant.

Police are searching for the shooter who was last seen running away from the scene in a northbound direction, police said. Officers have been searching off-campus apartments.

University officials said the shooting happened about 8:40 a.m. Friday at Campbell Hall. No students or faculty members were injured. The victims have not been identified.

He was spotted by a surveillance camera exiting the dorm on the north side, police said.

Here is a photo of Davis from police:

Police stressed during a news conference about noon Friday that the campus is safe while it remains under a lockdown. Students are sheltering in place.

The suspected shooter was hospitalized Thursday night after what may have been a bad reaction to drugs, police said.

UPDATE : Central Michigan University police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus Friday morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation, the university reported.

Campus is on lockdown as the suspect is still at large.

Police are actively searching for the shooting suspect.

The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is described as a 19-year-old black man standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds.

According to the city of Mount Pleasant, the suspect is a 19-year-old black man wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie.

Schools in the area are in lockdown, according to state police, including Vowles Elementary School and Mount Pleasant High School.

The university and all city buildings are on lockdown.

Students tell ClickOnDetroit and Local 4 that they received a robo call from the university alerting them about the shooting and that the campus is on lockdown with classes canceled.

The Central Michigan University Student Government Association is advising students to stay inside and lock their doors -- "Do not leave the building you are in or walk around campus," reads a tweet from the association.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to assist in the investigation, according to an ATF tweet.

Listen to the robo call here:

Here is a statement from the university released about 9:30 a.m. Friday:

"There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911."

The university said those planning to go to campus Friday to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus until further notice.

"Please go to the Comfort Inn, 2424 S. Mission St. University staff will be on site to support the families," a statement from the university reads.

Campbell Hall is part of what is known as the "Towers Complex" on campus.

Central Michigan University's main campus is located on the south side of Mount Peasant, which is about an hour's drive north of Lansing.

Campbell Hall is on the far west side of campus near West Campus Drive and West Broomfield Street.

Central Michigan student describes tension on campus

Ross Bailey is a freshman at Central Michigan who was sleeping when he was awoken by the robo call.

"I had a class at 10 o'clock and I got a call at 9:30 that woke me up saying there was a report of shots being fired, then I got called later at like 10 saying that there was confirmed shots, that the school was going into lockdown," he said.

Bailey lives at Calkins Hall. He said he saw police vehicles, SWAT teams and helicopters above his dorm.

"They've been walking down the train tracks. A couple times we've seen people walking by our dorm just like by the road and stuff still looking out for people," he said.

Bailey said he started calling and texting everyone he knows living by Campbell Hall to make sure they were OK.

"I was just kind of scared for all the people I know that live over where it happened, I wanted to make sure they were safe," he said.

Bailey said the university did have him go through fire drills during the first couple of weeks of class.

"They went through everything we need to be prepared for like fire drills, what not, but this (a shooting) was definitely one of the biggest things -- just make sure you stay safe if you're not in a remote area of it and make sure everyone else around you is safe. Keep a low profile and don't be walking around outside and causing scenes," he said.

Teacher says she heard gunshots

A university teacher, who prefers to go by Tiffani for this report, said she was in a parking lot on campus when she heard what sounded like gunshots.

"It was like this far away thing. I remember hearing it and I was like, 'Hmm ... what was that?' And then a call from CMU police came in a few minutes later," she said.

Tiffani said the university has been placing lock mechanisms on all the lecture hall doors over the past year or two.

"Once the doors close and something happens and there’s an active shooter like today, you can lock them from inside the classroom and you can’t lock them without a key. They’re like the automatic close," she said.

