DETROIT - Two people were shot on Detroit's west side Monday morning.

The shooting happened at 4:23 a.m. on Covington Drive in the area of McNichols and Woodward.

The victims -- a man and a woman -- are both in their 20s. The victims are expected to survive.

The suspect was driving an older silver minivan.

