DETROIT - Two people were taken to the hospital Monday with possible carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator inside a home in Southwest Detroit, officials said.

The victims are an 80-year-old man and his 45-year-old son, according to authorities.

The incident happened at a home on Pearl Street.

