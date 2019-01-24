2 Pontiac girls hospitalized with smoke inhalation after house fire

PONTIAC, Mich. - Two Pontiac girls were taken to a hospital due to smoke inhalation after a house fire, officials said.

Oakland County deputies and Waterford Regional Fire Department officials were called at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of Cameron Avenue for reports of a fire.

Deputies said a 17-year-old girl and 12-year-old girl were disoriented on the front lawn.

Medical officials took the girls to St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. They are both stable, authorities said.

There were no other victims, and the fire was extinguished, firefighters said.

Fire officials said the fire started on the stove from a pan of grease. It was contained to the kitchen, with smoke and water damage throughout the home, officials said.

