2 robbed in West Bloomfield condo by armed gunmen posing as maintenance workers

WEST BLOOMFIELD TWP., Mich. - Two people were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday in a condominium in the area of Maple and Haggerty roads on Tuesday in West Bloomfield.

According to authorities, police were alerted to the robbery by a third person who witnessed it remotely through a camera system within the condo. Police arrived at the building and witnessed one person running from the condo. After a short pursuit, a Bloomfield Hills K-9 unit was brought in to assist in attempting to locate the person, but was unsuccessful, police said.

According to the victims, the robbers had gained access to the condo after knocking on the door and claiming to be maintenance workers for the complex. When the victims opened the door, they were greeted by a gun pointed at them and demanded money.

Authorities said a Rolex watch and two pairs of car keys were taken during the armed robbery and home invasion. One victim sustained minor injuries.

West Bloomfield detectives were able to identify both suspects allegedly involved in the robbery on Wednesday as Kaylin Pryor and Abraham Harajli. West Bloomfield detectives located one of them in Wixom and the other in Westland. Both were taken into custody without incident and the stolen property was recovered.

Pryor and Harajli are being charged with home invasion and two counts of armed robbery and will be arraigned Friday afternoon.

