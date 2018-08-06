2 seriously hurt in Macomb County after vehicle drifts over center line, hits 2 oncoming vehicles

Two people were seriously injured Monday in a Bruce Township car crash. (WDIV)

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were seriously injured Monday when a vehicle drifted over the center line and crashed into two oncoming vehicles in Bruce Township, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to Van Dyke Road north of Ebeling Road in Bruce Township.

Investigators said a vehicle heading south on Van Dyke drifted over the center line and struck two vehicles heading north.

Two people were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The road was closed during the investigation, MSP said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.