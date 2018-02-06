2 shootings happen on same block within 8 hours on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police are searching for answers Monday after two shootings happened less than eight hours apart on the same block in Detroit.

The shootings were reported on Fleming Street between Dequindre and Conant streets on the city's east side, police said.

The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday. Homeowners said they heard gunshots, and one person was killed.

"I heard a couple of gunshots," a neighbor said. "A little while later, we saw the gentleman who was in the street dead."

Police said the victim was shot inside his home, where he got into an argument with someone who was living there.

A short time later, at a different location, police arrested a man they believed to be the shooter. He is still in custody.

About seven hours later, someone police believe might have a friend or a family member of the man killed in the first shooting went to the house, possibly seeking revenge, police said.

"There was (another shooting) about 2 o'clock this morning," a neighbor said. "But we didn't know where that came from. We just heard shots."

After those shots were fired, a second shooting victim was taken to a hospital. The shooter in the second incident is still on the loose, police said.

Residents in the area said they want the violence to stop.

"It's dangerous, and I just don't understand what's wrong with people, and why people are just so angry," a neighbor said. "It's terrible. We have kids over here and we're trying to do the best we can over here to keep our families, and out kids, safe."

