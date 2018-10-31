2 shot, 1 killed in Detroit while passing out flyers

DETROIT - Police said two people were shot in Detroit while passing out flyers for a nonprofit organization.

The victims are a woman, 19, and a man, 24. Police said the man got into a dispute with someone in the neighborhood.

The shooting happened before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Drexel Street.

Police said a male suspect shot at the man and woman. The 24-year-old was killed; the condition of the 19-year-old has not been released.

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, and was last seen running from the location on Hern Street.

