2 shot, 1 killed in shooting on Detroit's east side

Police investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Outer Drive in Detroit on Nov. 11, 2018 (WDIV)

DETROIT - A group of young men were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon as they walked on Outer Drive.

According to authorities, the men were walking along the 1800 block of Outer Drive about 3:45 p.m. when shots were fired. One of the men suffered a fatal gunshot wound, the others fled.

An 18-year-old man ran toward Mitchell Street, where he was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in temporarily serious condition.

There is no description of a suspect or suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100.

