2 shot inside Citgo, prompting police chase, crash in Detroit

DETROIT - Two people were shot inside a Citgo gas station on Detroit’s east side Sunday night, which prompted a high-speed police chase and eventually a crash, officers said.

At last check, four people were in police custody, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The situation started with the shooting at the Citgo near Regent Drive and 8 Mile Road. It’s unclear if this were a robbery attempt, or what exactly led to the shooting, but police did confirm two people were hit with gunfire. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The person or people responsible for the shooting then took off in a gray minivan, police said. Within minutes of the incident at Citgo, officers were tailing the minivan, trying to get the driver to pull over, police said.

The driver refused to pull over, and eventually crashed into a Chrysler Pacifica that was also heading down the road. The collision took place at Hayes and Tacoma streets.

Three people were inside the Pacifica at the time. They suffered minor injuries, police said.

Witnesses said the high-speed chase with police went down many streets in the area of 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

“They had to have been going about 80 or 90 (mph),” said Carla Spease, a witness.

Police said the minivan only stopped due to the crash, which involved the Pacifica’s airbags deploying.

Officers haven’t said if they were pursuing the minivan when the wreck took place or if they’d called it off.

Police also confirmed just before 11:30 p.m. that they had recovered a weapon from inside the minivan that was involved in chase.

At last check, on Sunday night, Detroit police had the whole parking lot of the Citgo roped off as the investigation continued.

